Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Huberdeau was struck by a Rasmus Andersson shot, and it deflected up and over Scott Wedgewood for the Flames' second goal. This was Huberdeau's third goal over the last two contests, all of which have come on special teams (two on the power play, one shorthanded). For the season, the 31-year-old winger is up to 25 goals, 49 points (18 on the power play), 123 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 41 hits and a minus-9 rating over 65 appearances. He's still got time to approach the 30-goal and 60-point marks for the first time since his last year with the Panthers in 2021-22.