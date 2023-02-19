Huberdeau registered two assists in Calgary's 3-2 overtime victory over the Rangers on Saturday.
Huberdeau's second helper was recorded during a Calgary power play. He has 10 goals and 38 points in 53 games this season, including 13 points with the man advantage. Huberdeau has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last four contests.
