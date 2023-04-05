Huberdeau notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Huberdeau has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. He's gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of the Flames' last 13 contests, displaying some consistency that eluded him early in the campaign. The 29-year-old winger is up to 53 points, 118 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-2 rating through 75 outings overall.