Huberdeau logged two assists, two blocked shots and six PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Huberdeau helped out on goals by Noah Hanifin and Dryden Hunt in this contest. This was Huberdeau's fourth multi-point effort in February, a month that's seen him rack up 10 points over nine outings. The winger is up to 36 points, 92 shots on net, 47 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 57 appearances this season.
