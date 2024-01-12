Huberdeau recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Huberdeau helped out on both of Yegor Sharangovich's third-period markers. The 30-year-old Huberdeau has two goals and five assists over six games in January, showing flashes of offense that he's struggled to display with any consistency during his Flames tenure. The winger is up to 23 points (five on the power play), 70 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 42 outings overall.