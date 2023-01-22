Huberdeau scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Huberdeau gave the Flames some extra breathing room when he filled the empty cage at 17:44 of the third period. The 29-year-old winger snapped a five-game goal drought with the tally. He's picked up two goals and five helpers through nine games in January, and he's now at nine goals, 32 points, 70 shots on net, 41 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 44 appearances this season.