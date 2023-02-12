Huberdeau notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sabres.

Huberdeau and the Flames' second line had a good second period. The playmaking winger helped out on goals by linemates Jakob Pelletier and Nazem Kadri. Huberdeau had gone three games without a point entering Saturday. He's up to 10 tallies, 25 helpers, 79 shots on net, 44 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 50 appearances.