Huberdeau recorded an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Huberdeau got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since the first two contests of the season. He's fit better on the third line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman than he has in any other spot so far. Huberdeau has three goals, seven assists, 28 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-11 rating through 17 appearances.