Huberdeau recorded a pair of power-play assists and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Huberdeau helped out on goals by Elias Lindholm and Nazem Kadri, the latter standing as the game-winner. Over the last five games, Huberdeau has a goal and five helpers. This was his third multi-point effort of the campaign, and the winger now has 15 points (eight on the power play), 39 shots on net, 22 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 22 outings.