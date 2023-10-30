Huberdeau notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers in the Heritage Classic.
Huberdeau helped out on Nazem Kadri's first-period tally. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Huberdeau, who's decent start suggested he was set for a better season than 2022-23. The winger has two goals, three assists, 15 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through nine contests. Head coach Ryan Huska hasn't settled on any line combinations so far, so Huberdeau figures to continue bouncing around.
