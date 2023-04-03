Huberdeau posted an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Huberdeau has gotten on the scoresheet in nine of the last 11 games, posting three goals and seven assists in that span. The winger set up Nikita Zadorov's game-tying tally in the second period. Huberdeau is up to 52 points, 118 shots on net, 64 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 74 appearances.