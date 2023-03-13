Huberdeau scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Huberdeau tipped in a Nazem Kadri shot at 7:03 of the second period, then assisted on a Noah Hanifin tally later in the same frame. The 29-year-old Huberdeau has a pair of multi-point efforts and four scoreless outings through six games in March. The winger is up to 13 goals, 44 points, 105 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-5 rating through 64 contests.