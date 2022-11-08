Huberdeau registered an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Huberdeau's offense went cold recently, as he entered Monday on a four-game drought. He snapped the slump by setting up the first of Mikael Backlund's two goals. Huberdeau is not off to the start he or Flames fans would have expected after the blockbuster Matthew Tkachuk trade in the offseason. Through 11 contests, Huberdeau has a goal, five assists, 20 shots on net, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Four of his six points have come on the power play.