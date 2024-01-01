Huberdeau notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Huberdeau set up a Dennis Gilbert tally in the third period, which put the Flames ahead 2-1. Prior to Sunday, Huberdeau was stuck in a 12-game point drought, during which he posted a meager 19 shots on net and minus-4 rating. He's still gone 18 games without a goal, but getting any offense out of him is a positive at this low point in the season. He's produced four goals, 12 helpers, 63 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 36 appearances this season.