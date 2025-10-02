Huberdeau (undisclosed) left Wednesday's preseason game versus the Canucks and there was no update on his status after the contest, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Huberdeau crashed into the Canucks net and goalie Kevin Lankinen during the contest. Huberdeau was able to get off the ice under his own power, but it's possible this injury will cost him some time. Huberdeau will probably not play Friday versus the Jets in the Flames' preseason finale, and the winger's status for Opening Night versus the Oilers next Wednesday is uncertain.