Huberdeau scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Huberdeau put up four goals and four assists over 13 outings in December. The 32-year-old's tally Wednesday was the game-winner, ending a three-game slump. He's up to eight goals, 20 points, 54 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 22 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 35 appearances. He's on pace to miss the 50-point mark for the first time since 2016-17 campaign, when he was limited to 31 games.