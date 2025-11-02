Huberdeau scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nashville.

He stuffed a rebound past Juuse Saros early in the third period to get the Flames on the board. Huberdeau has one goal and three assists during his three-game point streak. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in eight appearances this campaign after putting up 62 points, including 28 goals, in the 2024-25 regular season. There is plenty of room for him to heat up offensively.