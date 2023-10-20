Huberdeau scored his second goal of the season in a 4-3 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

He put the Flames up 1-0 just 49 seconds into the game after converting a rebound from the left circle. Huberdeau is off to a solid start to his sophomore season in Calgary and has two goals and two assists in his first four games. So far, all of his points have come five-on-five. Huberdeau will be hard-pressed to equal his 115-point output from 2021-22, but he could return to the point-per-game level with ease.