Huberdeau delivered two assists in a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Huberdeau's overall stat line (61 games; nine goals, 31 assists) pales in comparison to his elite output in Florida. But it's critical to note that Huberdeau has 14 points, including 11 assists, in his last 13 games. He's skating with Yegor Sharangovich, who had a career-high four points Thursday, and Matthew Coronato, who added an assist. The trio are playing sharp hockey, and Huberdeau is starting to look like a top-line guy again. There's real value in that.