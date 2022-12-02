Huberdeau logged an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Huberdeau set up Elias Lindholm's tally late in the second period, but that was the only one of 46 shots the Flames could get past Jake Allen. There's signs of life in Huberdeau's game lately -- he has a goal and three assists in his last three outings. The winger is up to 13 points, 38 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-5 rating through 20 contests this season, though that's still a much lower scoring pace than most fantasy managers expected from one of their early-round picks.