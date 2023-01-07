Huberdeau provided an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Huberdeau set up Milan Lucic for the opening tally just 4:36 into the game. The helper snapped a two-game mini-slump for Huberdeau, who has looked significantly sharper since the start of December. The 29-year-old winger is up to seven tallies, 19 helpers, 60 shots on net, 36 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances this season.
