Huberdeau logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Huberdeau set up Elias Lindholm for the Flames' lone goal early in the third period. In his last three appearances, Huberdeau has a goal and two helpers, though he was interrupted by a three-game absence with a foot injury. The 29-year-old winger is up to eight points (five on the power play), 25 shots on net, 14 hits, nine blocked shots and six PIM through 13 contests this season, but he's trending in the right direction.