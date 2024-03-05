Huberdeau notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.
Huberdeau has four assists over his last five games, but he hasn't scored a goal in that span. It's still solid offense for the winger, who continues to be steady since the calendar flipped to 2024. He's up to 38 points, 103 shots on net, 48 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 60 contests. Huberdeau has earned 21 points over 23 games since the start of January.
