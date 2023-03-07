Huberdeau recorded two assists in Calgary's 5-4 victory over Dallas on Monday.
Huberdeau provided the primary assist on the game-winning goal. He has 12 markers and 42 points in 61 contests this season. Huberdeau didn't record an assist over his previous seven outings, though he did score two goals in that span.
