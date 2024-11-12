Huberdeau scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Huberdeau was able to convert on a partial breakaway in the second period just 36 seconds after Mikael Backlund opened the scoring for the Flames. Huberdeau's tally stood as his first game-winner of the campaign, and he has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests. The 31-year-old is up to six goals, four helpers, 26 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances. He hasn't typically made large defensive contributions in the past, but it's helping to diversify his fantasy production in 2024-25.