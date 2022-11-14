Huberdeau (foot/upper body) will return to the lineup Monday against Los Angeles, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

As expected, Huberdeau is ready to play after missing three games with due to a couple of injuries. He is slated to play alongside Mikael Backlund and Trevor Lewis, as Adam Ruzicka will remain on the top line with Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli for now. Huberdeau has one goal and five assists through 11 appearances this year.