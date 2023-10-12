Huberdeau notched two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Huberdeau had a somewhat quiet Opening Night until he helped out on goals by Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane in the final 1:32 of the game. New head coach Ryan Huska has Huberdeau on his natural left-wing side, which should allow the 30-year-old some more comfort this season. Huberdeau infamously struggled to 55 points in 79 contests last year after posting 115 points the year before, which makes him a prime bounce-back candidate in 2023-24.