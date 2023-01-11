Huberdeau posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Huberdeau is on a modest three-game point streak, notching a goal and three helpers in that span. The winger helped out on Milan Lucic's first-period tally Tuesday. Huberdeau is at 29 points, 63 shots, 37 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 39 appearances this season.