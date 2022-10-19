Huberdeau registered two power-play assists and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Huberdeau had a hand in goals by his linemates Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli in the second period. All three of Huberdeau's assists so far this year have come with the man advantage. The 29-year-old winger has added two shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating. While there's been a lack of even-strength success for the Flames' top line, they're clicking on the power play, and Huberdeau's too talented to stay relatively quiet for long.