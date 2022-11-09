Huberdeau missed Tuesday's game versus the Devils with a foot injury, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
The Flames originally labeled the injury as an upper-body issue, but head coach Darryl Sutter said after Tuesday's game that Huberdeau couldn't put his foot in his skate. Gilbertson added that Huberdeau was seen in a walking boot after the game. The severity of the winger's injury remains unknown, so his status is questionable heading into Thursday's game in Boston.
