Huberdeau missed Tuesday's game versus the Devils with a foot injury, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

The Flames originally labeled the injury as an upper-body issue, but head coach Darryl Sutter said after Tuesday's game that Huberdeau couldn't put his foot in his skate. Gilbertson added that Huberdeau was seen in a walking boot after the game. The severity of the winger's injury remains unknown, so his status is questionable heading into Thursday's game in Boston.