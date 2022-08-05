Huberdeau signed an eight-year, $84 million extension with the Flames on Thursday.

Huberdeau was traded from the Panthers to the Flames in the Matthew Tkachuk deal July 22, and now both cornerstones of the trade are under contract long-term with their new teams. Huberdeau's deal takes him through the 2030-31 season at an eight-figure cap hit, at which point he'll be nearly 38 years old. The winger is expected to be a top-line fixture for the Flames for well over half of that term, and he can be targeted confidently in the first two rounds of most fantasy drafts this fall. He's coming off of a career-best 30-goal, 115-point season.