Huberdeau scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Huberdeau opened the scoring just 4:43 into the game. He's picked up two goals and a helper in four outings since he returned from a foot injury that cost him three contests. While he's been listed on the third line, that trio (Huberdeau, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman) led all Flames forwards in ice time Monday and continues to be a key two-way unit. Huberdeau is up to nine points, 31 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating through 15 appearances.