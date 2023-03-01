Huberdeau scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Huberdeau somewhat lucked into the tally -- he was trying to set up Jakob Pelletier, but a Bruin kicked it into the net instead. It was an alright February for Huberdeau, as he produced seven points in 11 contests. The winger is up to 12 tallies, 40 points, 96 shots on net, 49 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 58 contests overall in a difficult first season with the Flames.