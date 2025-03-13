Huberdeau scored two goals, one on the power play and the other shorthanded, in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Huberdeau's tallies were separated by 2:03, flipping a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead for the Flames. The 31-year-old winger had been limited to three assists over his last six outings, though he had a six-game point streak prior to that. Huberdeau has had a bit of a bounce-back year with 24 goals, 48 points (17 on the power play, four shorthanded), 121 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 64 appearances this season.