Huberdeau produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Huberdeau made a crafty pass to get out of trouble and ended up with the secondary helper on Tyler Toffoli's empty-net goal. It's another positive effort for Huberdeau, who has a goal and six assists in his last six games. The winger is up to 16 points, 41 shots, 22 hits and a plus-6 rating through 23 appearances overall, but his recent form is more in line with what fantasy managers would expect.