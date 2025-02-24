Huberdeau logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Huberdeau had to wait two weeks to extend his point streak to five games, but he did it, setting up Joel Hanley's game-winning goal in the third period. During the streak, Huberdeau has two goals and four assists. He's up to 42 points, 105 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-7 rating over 56 appearances this season while seeing steady top-line time.