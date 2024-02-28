Huberdeau posted an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Huberdeau has five points over his last four games, and he's up to three goals and eight assists through 10 February outings. The 30-year-old has made significant progress compared to December, when he had one point in 13 games. That bad month has spoiled his season-long production -- nine goals, 28 assists over 58 appearances -- but fantasy managers who bought in early during his resurgence have benefited from his steady offense in 2024.