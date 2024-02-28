Huberdeau posted an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Huberdeau has five points over his last four games, and he's up to three goals and eight assists through 10 February outings. The 30-year-old has made significant progress compared to December, when he had one point in 13 games. That bad month has spoiled his season-long production -- nine goals, 28 assists over 58 appearances -- but fantasy managers who bought in early during his resurgence have benefited from his steady offense in 2024.
More News
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Deals pair of assists•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Collects two points in comeback win•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stays on simmer in loss•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Point-per-game player in 2024•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Three-point effort in Boston•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Snags assist in loss•