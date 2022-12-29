Huberdeau scored a third-period goal during a 3-2 victory over the host Kraken on Wednesday.

Huberdeau, who has collected seven points in his past six appearances, secured his first game-winning goal of the season. The 29-year-old center beat goalie Philipp Grubauer after collecting a loose puck, spinning and firing a shot between the face-off circles. Huberdeau has compiled eight goals on 33 career shots against Grubauer.