Huberdeau scored a milestone goal during Monday's 6-5 victory over the Kings.

Huberdeau, who dressed Monday after a three-game absence with an upper-body injury, ignited a six-goal opening period with his first tally since Oct. 25. The 29-year-old center connected on his 200th career marker after noticing goalie Jonathan Quick committed early to a low shot. Huberdeau's first NHL goal developed when he was a Panthers rookie, scoring versus the Hurricanes on Jan. 19, 2013. In 40 career shots against Quick, Huberdeau has collected five goals.