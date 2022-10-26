Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Huberdeau's goal drought ended at five contests, as he struck 3:00 into the second period to give the Flames a 3-0 lead. The 29-year-old winger has been productive with the man advantage, earning all but one of his five points while a man up. Huberdeau has added eight shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in a top-line role. He's a two-time 30-goal scorer, so it wouldn't be shocking to see more of his chances find twine.