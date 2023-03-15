Huberdeau provided a goal in Calgary's 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona on Tuesday.
Huberdeau scored late in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. He has 14 goals and 45 points in 65 outings this season. Huberdeau has supplied two goals and five points over his last five contests.
