Huberdeau scored a goal in Calgary's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Huberdeau's marker came at 1:02 of the second period to narrow the Blackhawks' lead to 3-2. It was his eighth goal and 27th point in 38 games this season. That puts his offensive pace well below that of 2021-22 when Huberdeau finished with 30 goals and 115 points in 80 contests. The 29-year-old forward has been somewhat quiet lately too, recording two goals and three points in his last six contests.