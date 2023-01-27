Huberdeau scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Huberdeau was about the best thing the Flames had going Thursday, and even he had his flaws in a tough loss. The rest of his teammates combined for three blocks, which isn't exactly a strong suit for the playmaking winger. He's up to 10 goals, 33 points, 74 shots on net, 43 hits, 20 blocks and an even plus-minus rating through 46 contests.