Huberdeau scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal.

Huberdeau opened the scoring Monday with his power-play tally in the second period, his first goal since Nov. 29. While Huberdeau has been producing as a playmaker of late (seven assists in his last nine games) he certainly won't come close to the 115 points he registered last season with Florida. The 29-year-old winger now has five goals and 13 assists through 26 games this season.