Huberdeau scored a power-play goal in Calgary's 5-4 overtime victory over Vancouver on Friday.

Huberdeau has 15 goals and 51 points in 73 contests this season, which is down substantially from his 2021-22 totals of 30 goals and 115 points. That said, Huberdeau has picked up the pace, contributing three goals and nine points over his last 10 outings. His marker Friday was of particular importance too. The 29-year-old found the back of the net late in the third period to tie the game at 5-5 and force overtime.