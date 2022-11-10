Huberdeau (foot) isn't expected to play Thursday versus the Bruins, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Steinberg added the Flames will use the same lineup from Tuesday's loss to the Devils. This will be Huberdeau's second straight contest on the shelf. The winger was seen in a walking boot after Tuesday's game, so he'll likely need to heal enough to lose that before a timeline for his return can be established.