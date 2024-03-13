Huberdeau managed an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Huberdeau snapped his first multi-game dry spell since the end of January with his helper on a Walker Duehr tally in the first period. The 30-year-old Huberdeau is in another goal drought (nine games), but he's managed seven assists in that span. For the season, the winger has 41 points, 108 shots on net, 52 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-19 rating over 64 outings.