Huberdeau generated an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Huberdeau had the secondary helper on Rasmus Andersson's game-winning goal 2:24 into overtime. During a four-game point streak, Huberdeau has a goal and five helpers, showcasing his playmaking talent. The 29-year-old winger is up to six goals, 18 assists, 52 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 32 contests overall.