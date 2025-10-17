Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Off injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huberdeau (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve Friday.
Matvei Gridin was reassigned to AHL Calgary in a corresponding move. Huberdeau missed the Flames' first five games of 2025-26, but he should make his season debut Saturday in Vegas. The 32-year-old had 28 goals and 62 points across 81 appearances with the Flames in 2024-25. Huberdeau should serve in a top-six capacity and on the first power-play unit this year.
