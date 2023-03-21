Huberdeau recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Kings.

Huberdeau's had a solid stretch of play with two goals and three helpers over his last five games. The 29-year-old winger is up to 47 points, 110 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-4 rating through 68 contests overall. While he'll likely fall well short of even half of the 115-point total he produced a year ago, he remains in a top-six role with enough power-play usage to maintain fantasy interest.